Like many here in the islands, someone we know or even family members of our own have been affected by the wildfire tragedy on Maui. Zerorez is no different. The owner of the company is local and so are many of the employees, some of whom have family and very close friends that have dealt with loss from this horrific event. That’s why Scott Arkon is giving back.

“We’ve decided as a company to give our customers an opportunity to give to the American Red Cross at the time of their cleaning. A $50 donation will take $55 off their cleaning – so basically, we’re gifting you a free room of carpet cleaning by taking the money you would have spent with us that day and putting towards their efforts in Maui. Our management team is personally matching those donations and has been a part of the debris removal process through the Salvation Army. Like I said, this has been a very personal mission to help in every way we can.”

If you’d like to help and get your carpet cleaned, here are the details.

Get a Free Room of Carpet with

Your Donation This Month

$55 per Room for Carpet Cleaning

*minimums apply

(808) 699-7232 zerorezhawaii.com

*minimums apply. call for complete details