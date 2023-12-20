Honolulu (KHON2) – Zerorez is making it easy to give back to the Hawaii Foodbank! Scott Arkon, cleaning expert at Zerorez, joined Living808 with the details on the partnership and how you can help.

Zerorez Hawaii has partnered with the Hawaii Food Bank throughout the month of December.

“So you will get the highest rated carpet cleaners on Oahu, and in addition you are helping feed local families, our technicians are working hard through the end of the year. I think everyone is winning here,” says Scott Arkon, Zerorez Hawaii.

Those needing to get their carpets cleaned before the holidays and want a free room cleaned, should call Zerorez and use the promo code “FOODBANK” when booking your cleaning.

Zerorez Hawaii:

www.zerorezhawaii.com

Phone: (808) 699-7232