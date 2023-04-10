Honolulu (KHON2) – Zerorez Hawaii has unique cleaning solutions to help get stubborn stains out of carpets without any residue.

Zerorez Hawaii is offering cleaning services and solutions that leave no chemical residue behind.

“The quick and simple answer is spots come back because of residue. Detergents have one job which is to attract dirt. Carpet cleaners use detergents but can’t get all the detergents out. Most times spots come back and often they’re bigger than before.

Zerorez uses no detergents. When we clean we leave no chemical residue so spots are cleaned away and don’t come back,” says Scott Arkon, ZeroRez Hawaii.

Those wanting to learn more about Zerorez Hawaii, its products and services can do so via its official website.

Zerorez Hawaii:

www.zerorezhawaii.com