We’ve been featuring the carpet cleaning miracles of Zerorez Hawaiʻi but did you know they can also clean tile with state of the art equipment and their patented chemical free water. Scott Arkon is a cleaning expert from Zerorez and has this message.

” Stop mopping! Sounds crazy but, mopping is filling the grout with detergent chemicals that cause the grout to get dirtier faster. But thank goodness Zerorez can get all the chemicals out and help keep your tile and grout looking clean longer! Only Zerorez cleans with our ZR-Water and not detergents. And this month we have a special for our viewers that only comes around once per year! We’ll clean tile for the same price as carpet. Which normally tile cleaning is 2 to 3 times more… but not this month with zerorez!”

Here is the special just for our Living808 viewers, family, and friends.

Carpet Cleaning $55 Per Room

Tile Cleaning Only $55 Per Room (normally $75) Call (808) 699-7232 for more information or visit online at zerorezhawaii.com.