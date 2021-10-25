Zephyr Insurance Teams Up with Chef Mark Noguchi & Brother Mitch Noguchi for Creative Meal with Canned Food

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hurricane season comes to a close on November 30th and Zephyr Insurance has some creative recipes to make the most of your canned food emergency supplies.

Zephyr Insurance teamed up with Chef Mark Noguchi and his brother Mitch Noguchi, President of Noguchi & Associates, a locally-owned and operated insurance agency of more than 35 years for a cooking demonstration.

Mark looks at what’s going to go bad first in the pantry for inspiration, or as he says “cook what get”, in this case using leafy greens that had started to wilt with a can of Corned Beef. He advises a two to one ratio of meat to vegetables. He added onions, hot sauce, pepper, and chopped Bok Choy and green onions to finish it off.

Mark also shared details about the non-profit Chef Hui and its mission while Mitch talked about the 3 different types of insurance policies that may be needed to protect homes – Homeowners, Hurricane and Flood.

Zephyr Insurance is the leading provider of hurricane coverage in Hawaii (hurricane season is (June-November). Zephyr Insurance has preparedness information and tips to help homeowners be ready during hurricane season every June-November.

You’re recommended to have enough supplies in your home to meet your needs for at least 14 days and have them stored in easy-to-carry containers such as a backpack, duffle bag or suitcase.

Items should include:

A supply of water (one gallon per person per day).

A supply of non-perishable packaged or canned food and a non-electric can opener.

A battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries.

A change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person.

A first aid kit that includes your family’s prescription medications.

A list of family contacts and physicians.

Cash and credit cards.

Candles and matches.

Sanitary supplies.

COVID related supplies (masks and hand sanitizer).

Suggested food supplies, include:

Ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits, vegetables and a can opener

Protein or fruit bars

Dry cereal or granola

Peanut butter

Dried fruit

Canned juices

Non-perishable pasteurized milk

High-energy foods

Food for infants

Comfort/stress foods

