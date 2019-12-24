Zeila’s wish to go to Tokyo “saved” her family during battle with autoimmune disorder

This time last year, 10-year-old Zeila of Mililani had no idea that she would soon be on her way to Tokyo to enjoy much-needed time away from treatments related to her battle with lupus.

Zeila and her family found out her wish was being granted by Make-A-Wish® Hawaii during a Japanese-themed reveal at Macy’s Ala Moana last December. Now, a year later, Zeila’s wish is still making an impact.

“It let Zeila know that something good was going to come out of everything she’d been enduring.

It really saved us,” said Zeila’s mother, Jessica. To help make more wishes like Zeila’s come true this holiday season, you can make your gift at hawaii.wish.org