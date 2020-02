Honolulu (KHON2) – Musician Yoza shared her powerful story of alcohol addiction and how her road to recovery is inspiring new music on Living808.

She spent time at Hina Mauka working to overcome a battle she says many musicians and people face: addiction to alcohol.

Her new song Prayer is inspired by her struggle, which she hopes inspires others to address their addictions.

To see her calendar of performances, visit her website.

Website: http://yozamusic.com