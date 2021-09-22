Youth Mental Health for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

The Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division (CAMHD) provides mental health services free of charge for eligible children and youth in Hawaii who have severe emotional and/or behavioral challenges. Services include assessment, case management, and an array of therapeutic supports provided in the home and community, or temporary out-of-home placements. We make every effort to provide culturally sensitive, child- and family-centered services, and include the youth and family in all aspects of the service planning and treatment decisions.

Although suicide is relatively uncommon in youth and young adults it remains one of the leading causes of preventable death in these age groups. Suicide rates have increased nationally for youth and young adults over the last 15 years and Hawaii is no exception to this trend. So, even though Hawaii’s youth are generally quite healthy, mentally and physically, even a small increase in the suicide rate is concerning which is why we are sharing important resources with the public throughout the year and especially during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

For more information visit, https://health.hawaii.gov/camhd/ and on social media @camhdhawaii (Facebook, Instagram, & Vimeo)