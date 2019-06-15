Your Guide to All American Rodeo Fun

The All American Rodeo rides back into Waimanalo next weekend for 4 shows and 11 exciting competitions from June 20-22.

Roping Demonstration with Miss Rodeo Kiana Uichi-Won did a live lasso demonstration on a roping dummy and even Living808 Host John Veneri.

Family friendly activities include Monster Truck X Tour Keiki ridealongs, Mutton busting, pony rides, and a petting zoo.

To buy tickets, head on over to https://honoluluboxoffice.com.

Tickets are available at the Navy and Marine Corps ITT offices.

