At the heart of the vibrant Queens’ Marketplace lies a hub of excitement and outdoor exploration, which goes beyond the usual shopping and dining. Enter Bike Works Beach and Sports, where the passion for biking and the love for outdoor activities come together.

Living808 had the pleasure of chatting with Rich Bell, the proud owner and manager of Bike Works. He enthusiastically shared that the store was more than just a place to get a bike. From triathlon gear, running, and hiking equipment, to swimming essentials, the store seems to be a treasure trove for outdoor enthusiasts.

Biking, as Rich pointed out, takes center stage. Whether you’re an avid cyclist or a casual rider, they’ve got it all – from road bikes, gravel bikes, and mountain bikes, to family bikes, touring bikes, and even electric ones! Renting a bike from Bike Works isn’t just about getting the equipment; it’s an entire experience. Rich and his team ensure every customer gets adequate guidance on routes, attractions, and even dining options.

Among the many biking adventures they suggest, a few stand out: leisurely rides to pristine beaches, challenging mountain biking routes, training rides for upcoming events, or ambitious climbs to the summits like Mauna Kea. One particularly intriguing ride takes cyclists through the terrains where lava flows once reigned supreme, making for an almost lunar landscape experience.

But Bike Works isn’t just about bikes. The shop is filled with everything one might need for a triathlon – swim gear, bike gear, run gear, and even nutrition supplies to fuel those strenuous activities. And if you’re keen on a beach day, they’ve got you covered with sun protection, snorkeling gear, and more. The family-friendly store ensures even the youngest members aren’t left out, with a range of kids’ equipment available.

Located conveniently in the Queens’ Marketplace, about 20 miles north of Kona and an equal distance south of Waimea, Bike Works is accessible and ready to cater to all your adventure needs. You can book online at bikeworkshawaii.com or walk into the store to grab your choice of equipment.

To sum it up, whether you’re a resident looking to switch up your routine or a visitor keen on experiencing Hawaii from a different perspective, Bike Works Beach and Sports promises an unmatched experience. As Living808 discovered, it’s not just about venturing out, it’s about embracing the outdoors in the best way possible.