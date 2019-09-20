Young at Heart Expo – An Event for Those 50+

The Blaisdell Exhibition Hall hosts events for all ages. We get a live look at the first ever Young at Heart Expo happening this weekend. It’s a three-day event showcasing the very best of Hawaii as an opportunity to learn about the latest in health, finance and lifestyle products and services.

This three-day event will be open this weekend from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily and feature hundreds of businesses and organizations catering to this important part of our local economy. Attendees will interact with exhibitors through a broad range of seminars and qualified speakers targeted for those age 50 and above.

The Young at Heart Expo is open to the general public. Admission is FREE with lots of Blaisdell Center parking available.

For more information, visit http://youngathearthawaii.com

Event Details:

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

8:30am – 4:30pm Daily

Blaisdell Exhibition Hall

FREE ADMISSION