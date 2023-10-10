Honolulu (KHON2) – Get ready to kickstart your holiday shopping with a touch of Hawaiian magic at The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair, happening from October 13 to 15 at The Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall. With over 250 booths offering a diverse range of products, this event is your ticket to a memorable holiday season. The delightful fair offers the perfect opportunity to get a jump on your Christmas shopping. Beyond gifts, the fair promises a sensory feast with mouthwatering treats from various vendors. Yasmin Dar, who is representing this fair joined us today to tell us more about this special event.

Puahina, a Kauai-based clothing brand, will be showcasing their stunning Guava 4-way top, adding a touch of island style to your wardrobe.

When it comes to snacks, Huff n’ Puff steals the show with their puff rice delights in six enticing flavors, including Macadamia Nut, Furikake Arare, Honey Ginger, Kona Coffee Macadamia Nut, Almond, and Cinnamon Macadamia Nut Delights.

For those with a savory tooth, don’t miss out on Chyler’s Hawaiian Beef Chips. These wafer-thin dried beef slices are marinated in a secret blend of flavors, offering a crispy, full-flavored beef chip experience in Original, Cracked Pepper, and Spicy variants.

Indulge your sweet side with Kainoa Kookie Company’s delectable cookies, featuring over ten melt-in-your-mouth flavors like Chocolate Chip, Cornflake, Macadamia Nut, Butter, Lilikoi, Guava, and Arare.

To keep your snack game strong, check out Kanak Crack Snacks, offering irresistibly addictive cereal snack mix flavors like Furikake, Salt & Vinegar, Lemon Grass, Ranch, Ooh-Bay, Dat Fire, and Original.

All of these items and more will be available at The Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall during The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair. Admission is just $5.00 per person, with free entry for military families and children under 7. Grab a $1.00 off Admission Coupon at www.HawaiiHolidayFair.com.

Mark your calendar for October 13 (2 p.m. – 7 p.m.), October 14 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), and October 15 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.). Come early to shop and savor the snack offerings, making your holiday shopping a breeze!