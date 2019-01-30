WYC Waterman Program: Registration now open

The Waikiki Yacht Club Waterman program starts with the young 7- 13 year old keiki at the Holiday Academies where they learn all the water activities in a safe positive fun environment.

The program holds the academies each week of the Spring and Summer Holidays and now they’ve been having such a great time doing these, the word is out and fill up fast not only with kids from this island but from around the world.

The camps scholarship program feed into the year-long afternoon training squads which again focus on a variety of water activities like kayaking, paddling, rowing or a combination for the younger squads.

WYC also has the Coach/Leadership Program which is great fun as well and allows the kids to develop great communication and leadership skills.

To learn more about the program and how you can sign your child up, visit https://www.ikaikahawaii.com.

