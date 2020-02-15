World Renown High Wire Walker Blake Wallenda Plans First Hawaii Sky Walk February 17

Honolulu (KHON2) – World Renown High Wire Walker Blake Wallenda is ready to make history with Hawaii’s first sky walk on Monday February 17th at the Ala Moana Hotel.

Blake Wallenda is a seventh generation performer of the world renown Wallenda Family and he was attracted to Hawaii to do this sky walk for the first time in Hawaii on Monday, February 17 at Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra at 11 a.m., which launches the Super American Circus Tour.

Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra is proud to be partnering with Tuffy Nicholas in kicking off the hotel’s 50th Anniversary Celebrations and The Super American Circus’s Hawaii Tour, where Wallenda will be the headlining performer.

“I would like to thank Tuffy Nicholas for presenting this sky walk and Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra for allowing this special event to be on their property,” says Wallenda. “The Super American Circus will start on Maui on February 21, 22 and 23 and then go to Honolulu the following weekend, then to Hilo and finally on Kauai. I will be performing on all four islands along with fantastic acts from around the world.”

The public is invited to view this spectacular sky walk on February 17 at 11 a.m. for free. The Ala Moana Shopping Center is supporting this special presentation by providing their parking area on the top deck near Macy’s as the perfect viewing point.

You can come out on Monday and watch the sky walk – fourteen stories high at The Ala Moana Hotel.

This will be a historic event for Hawaii, for the Ala Moana Hotel, for Tuffy Nicholas, for The Super American Circus and for Blake Wallenda, who wants to do more sky walks on different islands in the future.

