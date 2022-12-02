It’s The World Cup viewing party hosted by The Boardroom in Kailua. With each game shown daily with the first games shown at 5am HST daily. The Boardroom does Brunch from 9am -1pm on the weekends and dinner service from 5-10pm Weds – Saturday. World cup only happens every four years and it supports 32 countries, so the Boardroom is celebrating US soccer and the sport in general in the way places like Europe do has always been a dream. The venue offers organic coffee and fresh food, 5 large tvs, outdoor games and seating, raffles and giveaways daily. The bigger games have tickets to reserve your seat. And while all of the drinks menu will be available, it’ll be themed according to whose playing in the game according to Keno Knieriem.

“We have Peroni, Miller Lite, Pilsner Urquell, Foster’s, Grolsch, etc. We will be the beer sponsor for the event and have our beers pouring for the entire 4-week tournament. We will also be featured during their ‘Third Friday’ event at the Treehouse co-working space across the street and in their newest location in Kahala.

For information and to reserve your seat, visit treehousecoworking.com or at the Boardroom at theboardroomkailua.com or call (808)807-5640.