Working for Kauai Week: Kauai Coffee Company

As Living808 continues to visit businesses on Kauai that need new employees, host John Veneri spoke with Kauai Coffee Company General Manager Fred Cowell about the company.

“We have held longstanding values around making a positive impact in our community, reducing our environmental footprint, and taking care of our employees. As we live on a remote island with limited resources, we take the term “sustainability” seriously. We believe it is our kuleana to look after our land and resources. It seemed like a natural next step to work toward meeting the rigorous requirements needed to achieve these certifications with sustainability advocates whose mission and values are much aligned with ours.”

And there are employment opportunities available.

“We really have something for everyone! From our roast plant to our ecommerce fulfillment, to the farm and factory operations, to sales in our visitor center. We are always looking for good candidates that believe in and want to contribute to what we are doing. Many people on our team have been with us for years, decades. We nurture and develop our ‘ohana and take great care to put together a team that wants to grow with us for the long term. We encourage exposure and learning across our various departments, and many of our team has worked their way up though the ranks over the years.”

Dawna Haze, Area Business Manager added her thoughts.

“One of my favorite things about being a part of Kauai Coffee is the way that everyone works together. We have an incredibly passionate team that is customer focused, results driven, and willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done. I work with our retail sales and distribution, and regularly share ideas and collaborate with our roast plant and farm and factory teams. We all work together as one team with a common goal to make a high quality 100% local product that our customers will love. Even while working through challenges, everyone keeps a positive mindset and is solution oriented, and I think it really shows in the end result.”

For positions and more information, visit www.kauaicoffee.com of on social media @kauaicoffeeco