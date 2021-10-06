Working for Kauai Week: Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa

The Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa has been celebrating 30 years since last November. In sunny Poipu, the Grand Hyatt is in a central location for visitors and is convenient to get to places like Waimea Canyon on the Westside of the island or to the North Shore. The property sits 50 acres with breathtaking viewers of the Pacific Ocean. The Grand Hyatt is also the largest private employer on Kauai, with about 900 colleagues.

And one of the nicest places to stay on Kauai is also looking for some good employees to work on property. We spoke with Kemp Dowdy the Resorts recruiting coordinator.

“Fortunately, most all of our colleagues have returned after we were closed for essentially a year due to COVID restrictions but we also had some who opted to retire after 20-30 years with us, particularly in Housekeeping, so we’ve been looking to fill a number of those positions as well as Event Porters who setup for meetings and events. We also have added some positions for food runners at different restaurants.”

For more information, visit grandhyattkauai.com of on follow them on social @grandhyattkauai (IG, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest)