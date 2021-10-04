Working for Kauai Week: American Savings Bank

This week we are informing viewers of Living808 of the possible job opportunities on Kauai. We spoke with Seann Hartnell, the Branch Manager at American Savings Bank Hokulei Village about working at the bank.

“I really like that we have the opportunity to make our customers’ dreams possible. By getting to know them on a personal level, we’re able to assist them and provide solutions to help them accomplish their financial needs and goals. From saving for their children’s college tuition, to growing their business, purchasing their first home or saving for retirement, we help make banking easy for customers and support them every step of the way. Our company culture at American Savings Bank is really special. From your very first day, it’s evident how much ASB really cares for its teammates and how much everyone respects one another. We put great emphasis on making everyone feel welcome, we help team members grow through lots of training, opportunities for advancement, and support, and we also have a lot of fun at work! We have an annual Teammate Appreciation Month, which is a whole month of team building activities and fun challenges that brings us all together to celebrate our accomplishments. We have an annual turkey drive-thru giveaway, we dress up for Halloween, and take part in a ton of community service activities. We also offer really competitive pay and you won’t find a better group of people to work with than at American Savings Bank. We are always looking for all-stars to join our team.”

For more information and job listings, visit www.asbhawaii.com/about-us/careers/join-our-team