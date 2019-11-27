Staffing Solutions of Hawaii: Tips for Job Interviews

For more than 20 years, Staffing Solutions of Hawaii has been connecting people to jobs. It’s your one-stop resource for jobs available throughout the State of Hawaii. Not only do they post jobs awaiting qualified candidates, but they also work directly with employers to match candidates with jobs.

Finding the right employee can be an overwhelming task. At Staffing Solutions of Hawaii, the focus is on identifying the candidates’ areas of expertise to provide the employers with superior results (Temporary, Temporary-to-Hire, and Direct Hire). For active Job Seekers, their staffing team will help assist you in finding the job you’ve been looking for based on your background and desires.

Today, they joined Living808 with tips on job interviewing for both job seekers and employers.

Website: staffingsolutionsofhawaii.com