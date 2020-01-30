Looking for employment or employees? For more than 20 years, Staffing Solutions of Hawaii has been the solution that connects people to jobs. They are a one-stop resource for jobs available throughout the State of Hawaii. Not only do they post jobs awaiting qualified candidates, but they work directly with employers to match candidates with jobs.

HR & Recruiting Specialist Xylia Lydgate explains some of the benefits of working with a staffing agency to find work.

Website: http://staffingsolutionsofhawaii.com