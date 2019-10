October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and for women who get diagnosed with breast cancer, it can be a life-changing event. But there are options for treatment. Joining us is Dr. Vincent Nip, a plastic surgeon at The Queen’s Medical Center and Shelby Ogasawara, a breast cancer survivor.

If you are interested in learning more about mammograms and other women’s health services, visit www.queens.org and click on Women’s Health.