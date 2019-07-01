Wolfgang’s 4th of July burger eating challenge for a good cause

Here’s one way to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang – a burger eating challenge! Wolfgang’s Steakhouse is partnering with Wounded Warrior Ohana to raise money for the non-profit that supports our local veterans.

It’s happening on Thursday, July 4th from 2-4:30 pm at the Royal Hawaiian Center main stage. Five people at a time will have 10 minutes to eat five half-pound Wolfgang’s burgers. Only 25 people will have the chance to compete and the top three times will win cash, a trophy and prizes.

Prizes include:

1 st Place: Trophy, $250 cash and $250 Wolfgang’s gift certificate

2nd Place: Trophy, $100 cash and $100 Wolfgang's gift certificate

3rd Place: Trophy, $50 cash and $50 Wolfgang's gift certificate

Since 2014, the Wounded Warrior ʻOhana has provided enriching experiences for our wounded and injured military members, veterans and their families which contribute to their overall health, safety and enjoyment and quality of life. They are an all-volunteer organization, which means 100 percent of your donations directly benefits our wounded veterans and their families.

Those interested can register 3 ways:

On the Facebook Event Page: “Wolfgangʻs 4th of July Burger Challenge

Email at wolfgangsburgerchallenge@gmail.com,

Or, just come to Wolfgangʻs Steakhouse at Royal Hawaiian Center where they will have the forms at our front desk.

The public is also invited to join in on the fun. Wolfgang’s Steakhouse will be doing trivia contests with the audience between each challenge and giving the winners coupons for free Wolfgang’s burger combos. So come on down.

Wolfgangʻs 4th of July Burger Challenge

Thursday, July 4th

2:00-4:30 p.m.

Royal Hawaiian Center