Winter Wonderland Bar Becomes A Dream Come True For Christmas Lovers

Honolulu (KHON2) – Winter Wonderland, a pop-up bar in Ala Moana, serves up alcoholic drinks for those loving Christmas.

Those 21 and over can look forward to holiday drinks, crafted specifically for Christmas weekend.

“Winter Wonderland is a pop-up bar located in Ala Moana shopping center. We have crafted cocktails, themed seating, and of course, everyone is encouraged to come and enjoy festive drinks, while getting into the Holiday spirit,” says Rick Shibasaki, co-owner of both Winter Wonderland and Nightmare Halloween Bar.

The holiday fun goes far beyond just cocktails, Shibaskai says guests have been enjoying the fun Christmas ambience once arriving into the bar.

Shibasaki says, “All the decorations in the bar have been thought of and put up by myself and my business partner. It was a fast turn around from our Halloween bar, but it was worth it.The lights, fake snow and ornaments definitely brings that winter vibe to Hawaii. “

Winter Wonderland, a Christmas bar will run until December 30th and is located on the 3rd level in the Ala Moana Shopping Center.

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

@WinterWonderlandHonolulu