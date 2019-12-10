Winter Wishes Come True at the Hawaii Convention Center

Hawai‘i Convention Center is hosting their first-ever holiday festival and ice skating rink “Winter Wishes-A Holiday Festival” from Nov. 29-Dec. 24, 2019. A portion of the proceeds support early childhood literacy in Hawai‘i Schools through Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation.

The whimsical wonderland features an indoor ice skating rink that can accommodate up to 164 skaters, photos with Santa, marketplace, festive food, drinks and entertainment.

Themed skating nights are also happening. There’s a Super Hero Skate Party, Disco Night, Awesome 80s, Totally 90s, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and National Ugly Christmas Sweater Skate Party.

Exciting promotions include Military Mondays 25% off general admission, Giving Tuesdays when we partner with different non-profit organizations, Hospitality Industry Night 50% off general admission with employee ID, and Honolulu Marathon Participants receive 50% off general admission throughout the entire festival.

More details on tickets and events can be found at http://hawaiiconvention.com