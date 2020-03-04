Wine Wednesday at the Bar At Azure

THE BAR AT AZURE – At The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort
Wine Wednesdays
Every Wednesday from 5:30 – 10:30 p.m.
50% discount off of select wines sold by the bottle, plus discounted Truffle Fries.
Sommeliers Micah Suderman and Ariana Tsuchiya offer wines such as:
- Chardonnay, Domaine Denogent La Croix
- Grenache, Scaggs Vineyard, Montage
- Pinot Nero, Frescobaldi, Pomino
Happy Hour
Every Friday from 5:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Discounted rotating beer selections may include some of the following at the noted discounted price, plus discounted Truffle Fries.
- Coedo Beniaka Amber, $8
- Golden Sabbath Big Island Brewhaus, $13
- Belching Beaver Great Lei IPA, $12
Gigantic Catch 23 Pale Ale, $11