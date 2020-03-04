Live Now
Wine Wednesday at the Bar At Azure

Living808
Posted: / Updated:

THE BAR AT AZURE – At The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort

Wine Wednesdays
Every Wednesday from 5:30 – 10:30 p.m.

50% discount off of select wines sold by the bottle, plus discounted Truffle Fries.
Sommeliers Micah Suderman and Ariana Tsuchiya offer wines such as:

  • Chardonnay, Domaine Denogent La Croix
  • Grenache, Scaggs Vineyard, Montage
  • Pinot Nero, Frescobaldi, Pomino

Happy Hour

Every Friday from 5:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Discounted rotating beer selections may include some of the following at the noted discounted price, plus discounted Truffle Fries.

  • Coedo Beniaka Amber, $8
  • Golden Sabbath Big Island Brewhaus, $13
  • Belching Beaver Great Lei IPA, $12

Gigantic Catch 23 Pale Ale, $11

