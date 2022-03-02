Honolulu (KHON2) – Windward Auto Group pays homage to enlisted military, veterans and their families with new edition hero vehicles and organizations.

Windward Auto Group releases the “EQUIP HEROES” vehicles that will help tell the story of our heroes and raise support for organizations serving enlisted military, veterans and their families here in Hawaii.

“Most people know that Jeeps were originally created to give our troops an edge in World War 2. That’s a really strong legacy and we are trying to do our part as Hawaii’s Dealer For The People to continue in that tradition. We call the program EQUIP HEROES. We build these truly unique Jeeps or other vehicles and when they are sold, we make a donation to a local organization serving our enlisted military, veterans and their families,” says Jerry “V” Romano, President and General Manager at Windward Auto Group.

According to Romano, the new EQUIP HEROES feature off-road hardware, with giant tires, beadlock wheels, a suspension package, tubular doors and special EQUIP HEROES badges identifying this Jeep.

Romano says, “With the money raised, we are planning to support many charity organizations here on Oahu. We are planning to do much more than write checks, our dealership is big on getting our employees and our customers involved in volunteering. These Hero Jeeps will be available to our Charity-Partners for display, fundraising events, service projects and more.”

Those wanting to learn more about Windward Auto Groups’ effort in supporting enlisted military, veterans and their families, can do so by checking out its EQUIP HEROES program via their official website.

Windward Dodge Chrysler Jeep & Ram:

Address: 46-177 Kahuhipa St. Kaneohe, HI 96744

Website: www.windwardautogroup.com