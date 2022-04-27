Windows Hawaii is celebrating its fifteenth year in the Islands and has been voted Hawaii’s Best #1 Window Replacement Company for 8 years in a row. General Manager Mario Garcia joined Living808 Host John Veneri to talk about the Alii Extreme Windows and what makes them special.

‘There’s a lot to it but for one thing – custom built for the Islands’ tropical environment, our top-of-the-line Alii Extreme windows come with an exclusive sound reduction and security package. Windows Hawaii is the exclusive distributor of the Ali’I Extreme line by Anlin, windows and doors that were designed specifically for Hawaii’s tropical climate.’

These are the perfect windows to keep the noise out.

‘Yes, our windows look great and keep out the noise out while also keeping your air-conditioning In – saving you money every month!’

And the expert staff makes it easy on potential customers by bringing the showroom to your house. They operate under strict covid-19 protocols so they make it easy for the customers.

And for the Living808 viewers, Mario is offering something special.

“We know our customers need us more than ever right now – so we are offering up to 45% OFF this month, plus – because its tax season, we will pick-up the tax in April when you buy ten or more Alii Extreme windows. We are very flexible and willing to work with clients on their budget needs.”

For more information and a free estimate on Oahu, call 808-671-0808 or visit trustwindowshawaii.com