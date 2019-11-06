Win a College Scholarship playing video games

Hawai‘i Pacific University is the first gaming university with a collegiate eSports Arena in the state of Hawaii and there will be two tournaments in November worth $33,000 in scholarship money.

ESports is described as the world of competitive organized video gaming. Competitors from different leagues or teams face off in the same games that are popular with at-home gamers. HPU will be holding two tournaments in November, one for the game Overwatch where competitors will be vying for $18,000 in scholarship money. The second game is League of Legends where the winning team could win $15,000 to put towards their education. On today’s show, one former Leilehua student talks about his win and putting it toward his college tuition at HPU.

To learn more about competitive gaming and the Esports arena located at Aloha Tower, visit http://hpu.edu/esports.