Williams Reindeer Farm Offers Year Round Activities for Hawaii Families

Honolulu (KHON2) – Williams Reindeer Farm houses rescue animals and events that Hawaii visitors can experience year round.

Located 13 minutes away from Anchorage, Alaska, Williams Reindeer Farm is home to a variety of animals that can be found in the 49th state.

“We are in Palmer, Alaska. Visitors from all over the world are welcomed to meet our animals here. We have100 reindeer, 2 Rocky Mountain elk, a bison, yak’s, and our newest edition, Rocky the Moose,” says Lauren Williams, co-owner and manager of Williams Reindeer Farm.

In addition to their multiple animals visitors can meet year round, Williams says they offer seasonal events that have been popular with many, both in Alaska and out.

Williams says, “We have a winter reindeer experience, in which guests can enter the pen with a cup of feed so you can hand-feed and take photographs with our friendly reindeer, our Santa Experience where families will be able to take a photo with Santa and kids can tell Santa what they would like for Christmas, as well as our Fall Family Fun experience, in which guests can walk through a maze, pick pumpkins, enjoy a tractor ride and more.”

To learn about all of the activities offered at Williams Reindeer Farm, guests can log onto their official website.

Travelers can also fly straight into Anchorage from Honolulu on Alaska Airlines, as they offer the most nonstop flights between Hawaii and the West Coast.

Land a great fare, Next-Level Care and the best experience in the air via Alaska Airlines’ official website!

ALASKA AIRLINES WEBSITE:

www.AlaskaAir.com

@AlaskaAir (Social Media Handles)

WILLIAMS REINDEER FARM:

www.ReindeerFarm.com