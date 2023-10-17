Honolulu (KHON2) – Zerorez Hawaii offers scrubbing services included in its cleaning process..

According to Scott Akron of Zerorez Hawaii, scrubbing is good for carpets, and with Zerorez Hawaii, scrubbing services are included.

“With the Zerorez system, we specialize in cleaning carpets and keeping carpets clean. Our process includes scrubbing with our ZrWater so we really can get in and get the dirt and residue out. Our technicians get specialty training so they know how to identify and care for these works of art correctly.,” says Scott Arkon, ZeroRez Hawaii.

According to Arkon, Zerorez created a Zr Water, a unique cleaning solution that is heated, alkalinized, and ionized. Zr Water is designed to rinse dirt, oils, and grime from your carpet without leaving behind any residue.

Zerorez Hawaii:

www.zerorezhawaii.com