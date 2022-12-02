In many recent reports, climate science is clear that we must cut our carbon emissions in half by 2030 to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. While Hawaii has made substantial progress on actions to reduce burning fossil fuels in the electricity sector, we are falling short on decarbonizing our ground transportation. The Blue Planet Foundation is working with a number of local partners to raise awareness and encourage the transition to electric modes of transportation. Tabatha Knudson, Mobility & Equity Coordinator at Blue Planet Foundation, joined us with more on electric vehicles and the Drive Electric Hawaii partnership.

Tabatha shared about some fun events to learn more about electric vehicles, “Next week Wednesday, December 7th, Blue Planet will be hosting two fun events that celebrate electric mobility in Hawaii.

The first is an online panel discussion with key transportation experts to learn more about Hawai’i’s outlook on electrifying our transportation system. Topics will include the latest efforts to expand EV charging across the islands, and rebates and programs available to residents, business and property owners that will help accelerate the transition to electric. The webinar takes place from 12:00p-1:00p on Zoom.

The second is a family-friendly movie night that is free and open to the public. We will be showing Back to the Future, along with several short films that show the growth of electric vehicles in Hawaii. This event starts at 6:00p at Bishop Museum’s Atherton Halau. Light refreshments and free parking will be available!”

For more information, visit http://www.blueplanetfoundation.org