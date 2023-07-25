Honolulu (KHON2) – Kay Mukaigawa of Engel & Volkers Honolulu talks with Kaniela Kimura, a Realtor Associate with Engel & Volkers to talk about a specific housing project in Salt Lake that is extremely popular and desirable.

The Salt Lake area in Honolulu is primarily residential and is situated inland, northwest of downtown Honolulu. While the exact origins of the name “Salt Lake” are unclear, it is believed to have been named after the saltwater marshes that were once present in the area.

“In addition to the great community that lives in Salt Lake, it’s a centrally located and very well built area. All 6 of the country club village buildings are secured and constructed of solid concrete, offering the highest level of privacy and security that many buyers dream of. They have a great rec center, Gas BBQ Grills, jogging path, and a large community pool. Many of the units, especially in buildings 4 & 5, also have great golf course views. It is close to Moanalua High School, the bus line, shopping centers and a close drive to most places on the island,” says Kaniela Kimura, a Realtor Associate with Engel & Volkers.

Those looking to learn more about the current real-estate market can do so by attending an Engel & Volkers Honolulu Saturday seminar, and reach out via email or phone.

Engel & Volkers:

Website: https://honolulu.evrealestate.com

Phone: 808-725-2000

Segment Paid For by: Engel & Volkers Honolulu