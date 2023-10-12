Honolulu (KHON2) – Moanalua Gardens Foundation and 7-Eleven Hawai’i partner to bring the 46th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival to viewers on KHON2.

The Premiere Broadcast of the Virtual 46th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival is set to air on Thursday, October 19, from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2. 7-Eleven Hawai‘i has signed on as its Presenting sponsor for both Live and Virtual broadcastings of the 46th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival.

“We are proud to be the presenting sponsor of this year’s Prince Lot Hula Festival. Much like Moanalua Gardens Foundation and the Prince Lot Hula Festival, 7-Eleven Hawaii has been an integral part of our community for over 40 years. What better way to celebrate both organizations than to come together, support Hawaiian culture, the art of hula, and give back to our community with this fun, family-friendly event,” says Kelci Nakano, Customer Care Manager, 7-Eleven Hawai‘i.

According to Pauline Worsham, Managing Director, Moanalua Gardens Foundation, sponsors are critical to the success of the Prince Lot Hula Festival, and a big part as to why the festival is free for the community.

“This year, we are truly blessed to have an outstanding Presenting Sponsor in 7-Eleven Hawai‘i. They have gone above and beyond to add value and help to make this year’s new hybrid 46th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival a huge success and we are so very grateful to them,” says Pauline Worsham, Managing Director, Moanalua Gardens Foundation.

The 46th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival:

Website: www.moanaluagardensfoundation.org

Social Media Handles:

https://www.facebook.com/Prince-Lot-Hula-Festival-presented-by-Moanalua-Gardens-Foundation-128620033827351/