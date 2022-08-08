Maui Divers Jewelry was not always a jeweler. In fact, in 1958, they started as a small dive shop offering adventurous diving excursions off Maui. During one expedition, Maui Divers Jewelry made the incredible discovery of Hawaiian black coral, which later became Hawaiʻi’s state gem. This moment changed their lives and sparked their exploration into jewelry making.

A year later, Maui Divers Jewelry was founded. Every piece of jewelry is inspired by Hawaiʻi, designed by teams of skilled local artists, and created by masterful jewelers in Honolulu.

Maui Divers Jewelry welcomes you, with Aloha, to join them on our journey and share in the adventure! Hawaiʻiʻs favorite and most trusted locally made Hawaiian jeweler since 1959. Visit Maui Divers Jewelry on Oʻahu, Maui, Big Island, and Kauaʻi, or shop online at MauiDivers.com.