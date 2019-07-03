Who has the higher ‘Millennial IQ’? Mikey Monis or Kelly Simek?

It wouldn’t be a ‘Millennial Takeover’ if we didn’t challenge our two millennial guest hosts Mikey Monis and Kelly Simek to a fun millennial game.
Play along and see if you can get these trivia questions right.
Question 1: What movie is a Disney Channel original?
- Lizzie McQuire The Movie
- Brink
- Zenon
- The Cheetah Girls
- All of the above
Question 2: First person to raise their hand and name three boy bands from your childhood
Question: 3: How many of these kids shows did you watch? Listen to the following and count how many.
- Hannah Montana
- Blue’s Clues
- Total Request Live (TRL)
- Powerpuff Girls
- Even Stevens
Question 4: Which celebrity is not a millennial?
- Beyonce
- Mark Zuckerberg
- Zendaya
- Bruno Mars
- Miley Cyrus
Question 5: Which of the following music videos inspired embarrassing dance crazes of the 2000s?
- Lean Like A Cholo
- Soulja Boy – Crank That
- Bye, Bye, Bye
- Single Ladies
- All of the above