Who has the higher ‘Millennial IQ’? Mikey Monis or Kelly Simek?

It wouldn’t be a ‘Millennial Takeover’ if we didn’t challenge our two millennial guest hosts Mikey Monis and Kelly Simek to a fun millennial game.

Play along and see if you can get these trivia questions right.

Question 1: What movie is a Disney Channel original?

  1. Lizzie McQuire The Movie
  2. Brink
  3. Zenon
  4. The Cheetah Girls
  5. All of the above

Question 2: First person to raise their hand and name three boy bands from your childhood

Question: 3: How many of these kids shows did you watch? Listen to the following and count how many.

  1. Hannah Montana
  2. Blue’s Clues
  3. Total Request Live (TRL)
  4. Powerpuff Girls
  5. Even Stevens

Question 4: Which celebrity is not a millennial?

  1. Beyonce
  2. Mark Zuckerberg
  3. Zendaya
  4. Bruno Mars
  5. Miley Cyrus

Question 5: Which of the following music videos inspired embarrassing dance crazes of the 2000s?

  1. Lean Like A Cholo
  2. Soulja Boy – Crank That
  3. Bye, Bye, Bye
  4. Single Ladies
  5. All of the above

