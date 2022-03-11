Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.



Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

SHORE FYRE BAR & GRILL PRESENTS: NATURAL VIBRATIONS

Join Natural Vibes tonight until Sunday at one of the hottest locations in Waikiki, Shore Fyre. Enjoy pupu’s, drinks, and great music after a day of shopping!

Visit: shoreFyre.com

EKOLU TO PLAY AT DA PLAYGROUND MAUI

If you live on the Valley Isle, you and your squad are invited to Da Playground Maui to party with Ekolu. Dance all Saturday night long at one of Maui’s favorite hot spots with one of Hawaii’s favorite artists.

Visit: @DaPlaygroundMaui on Instagram for more information

PEARLRIDGE CENTER PRESENTS: PEARLRIDGE FARMERS MARKET

This Saturday, Hawaii residents are encouraged to stop by Pearlridge Shopping Center for their weekly farmers market. Shoppers can choose from a wide selection of food, drinks, accessories, and seasonal fruits and vegetables. VISIT: www.facebook.com/PearlridgeFarmersMarket

THE DISTRICT BRINGS THE PARTY WITH DRINK SPECIALS

Call your uber and Get your friends together to grab a Vizzy drink, Miller Lite or Coors Light which are on special at The District this weekend. Show off those dance moves at the hottest club to hit the 808 state. Table reservations are required but walk-ins are welcome.

Visit @TheDistrictHi on social media to keep updated.