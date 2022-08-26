Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Waimea Valley Continues its Summer Concert Series

Waimea Valley is continuing its summer concert series with music from local artists, hosted by Mele Apana. Visit @waimeavalleyoahu online to learn more.

Sea Life Park Presents: Makapu’u Twilight Concert

This Saturday join an award-winning lineup of Hawai‘i’s best performers will grace the stage, as the Makapu‘u Twilight Concert returns to Sea Life Park with an evening of music and hula.

Website: www.sealifeparkhawaii.com/twilightconcert

TJ’s Sports Bar and Grill Presents

Enjoy live music at TJ’s Sports Bar & Grill! Enjoy Miller Lite, Coors Light & Blue Moon specials all night long with your squad. Visit: www.ChezSportsBarandGrill.com

Rick Bartalini Presents: Journey

On Friday August 26th at 10am by using the code “KHON.” This is the first time that KHON viewers will have a full day head start on getting the best tickets available.

Visit: www.khon2.com