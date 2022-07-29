Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

F45 Invites The Public to Workout at University of Hawaii at Manoa

Whether you have been working on your healthy lifestyle or it’s our first time, F45 is welcoming everyone to the University of Hawaii at Manoa for a big group workout. To learn more visit www.eventbrite.com/f45-training.

Waimea Valley Continues its Summer Concert Series

Waimea Valley is continuing its summer concert series with music by Brother Noland, B.E.T, Lim Ohana, Kauhou and more. Visit @waimeavalleyoahu online to learn more.

Mai Tai’s Ala Moana Offers Drink Specials All Weekend Long

This Saturday head over to the Mai Tai bar at Ala Moana Shopping center as you party along to hit music and delicious drinks. Visit @MaiTaisAlaMoana



Ten Feet to Perform on Kauai

Local musicians, Ten Feet are performing on the island of Kauai this Saturday. Join them at the Hilton Garden Inn while you sing and dance to some of Hawaii’s hit songs. Visit: @TenFeetMusic