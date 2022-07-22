Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Da Playground Maui Presents: The 2nd Annual Hawaii Beatbox Championship 2022

The 2nd Annual Hawaii Beatbox Championship 2022 is an all-ages event presented by Maui’s beloved champion beatboxer, Pono. Competition will consist of Solo and Tag Team Beatbox Battle with judges flying in from NYC, LA, London and across Hawai’i.

Wet N Wild Hawaii Presents: Aladdin and Hawaiian 105 KINE Summer Concert

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii is back with another Dive N Movie night. Jump on a magic carpet ride for this Saturday’s feature film, Aladdin. Then, on Sunday Enjoy an evening filled with contemporary musicians, hula performances, food trucks, water park rides at this months’ Hawaiian 105 KINE summer concerts.

Visit: www.WetNWildHi.com

Moanis Waikiki Presents: Tenelle

Tomorrow night join reggae superstar, Tenelle at Moani’s Waikiki, as she brings the house down in the heart of waikiki. Nothing like ending your work week with some ono food, refreshing drinks and good music. Visit: www.MoanisWaikiki.com

DB Grill Offers Asian Cuisine and Drink Specials

Check out DB Grill for their award winning modern Asian Bistro that blends local favorites with Asian Cuisine along with drink specials all weekend long. Visit www.dbgrillhi.com