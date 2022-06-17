Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Hawaii Symphony Orchestra Presents: Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back

This weekend the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra is presenting “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” in cocnert at the Blaisdell Concert Hall all weekend long. This exciting concert will feature Oscar-winning composer John Williams’ music performed live to screenings of the complete film. Check out: HawaiiSymphonyOrchestra.org

Hilo Palace Presents: Augie T

Augie T is celebrating 30 years of comedy and tonight he will be performing an evening of stand up at the Historic Palace in Hilo on the island of Hawaii. All part of his Laugh with Aloha Tour. For tickets vist: hilopalace.com





Blue Note Hawaii Presents: The Michael Jackson Tribute Band

The Michal Jackson Tribute Band will be performing at Blue Note Hawaii tonight. Come down with your friends and family as you sing and dance like a smooth criminal. Visit BlueNoteHawaii.com for tickets.

Mai Tais Ala Moana Offers Drink Specials All weekend Long

Mai Tai’s Ala Moana is Hawaii’s premiere indoor-outdoor, open-air “island Music” venue & bar. Come down to enjoy some local food, live music, and of course delicious sports and Miller Lite, Coors Light & Blue Moon specials! Mai Tais is located on teh upper level at the Ala Moana Center’s Ho’okipa Terrace. visit: @MaiTaisHonolulu



