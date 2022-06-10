Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Hawaii Island Honors King Kamehameha With Special Ceremony

Join the community of North Kohala, as we honor King Kamehameha, tomorrow June 11. This special celebration will start with an 8 a.m. lei draping ceremony at his statue in Kapa`au, followed by a traditional pa’u parade with horses and riders adorned in flowers and colors to represent each Hawaiian Island. For more informatio visit konaparade.org



BSIDE Lounge and Venue To Host Saturgay

Saturgay is the newest LGBTQ event hosted by our friends at BSIDE lounge and venue. Party alongside with some of your favorite music and some of Hawaiis top drag queens. Visit BSIDEHNL.COM



Wet N Wild Hawaii Presents: Sing 2

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii is bringing back the fun with their Dive N Movie night. Tomorrow night dive into one of todays biggest musical films, sing 2. Nothing like enjoying your weekend then hanging out with your loved ones while watching a great movie. Visit: www.WetNWildHi.com

Moanis Waikiki Offers Drink Specials all Weekend Long

Tonight join our friends at Moani’s Waikiki, as Keolu serenades you into the weekend. Nothing like ending your work week with some ono food, live music, and Miller Lite, Coors Light & Blue Moon specials at Moani Waikiki in the International Marketplace. Visit: www.MoanisWaikiki.com