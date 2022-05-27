Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

The 50th State fair Returns to Aloha Stadium

This Memorial Day weekend kicks off the Annual 50th State Fair at the Aloha Stadium. Hawaii residents can enjoy a variety of activities like live entertainment, games, food, and all of your favorite attractions presented by EK Fernandez.

Learn more at www.EKFernandez.com

Wet N Wild Hawaii Presents: Disney’s Luca

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii is bringing back their Dive N Movie night just in time for the Summer. This Saturday make your way to the beautiful coast of Italy as you dive in to Disney’s hit film, Luca. Nothing like enjoying your weekend then hanging out with your loved ones while watching a great movie at the wildest place in Hawaii.

Visit: www.WetNWildHi.com for full summer lineup.

B.E.T. to Perform at Chez Sports Bar and Grill

Tonight enjoy live music by BET at Chez’s Sports Bar & Grill located in the Westridge Shopping Center. Call all of your family and friends as you party into Memorial Day Weekend by going “Big.”

Visit: www.ChezSportsBarandGrill.com

Dave N Busters Honolulu Offers Drink Specials this Memorial Day Weekend

It’s Memorial Day Weekend & Dave & Busters is the place to be. Gather the family as you try out their delicious new menu items & play their exciting new games, all of course while enjoying Miller Lite or Coors Light pints on special.

Visit www.Daveandbuster.com/Honolulu for more information.