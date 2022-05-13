Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Kanehili Community Park Celebrates Easter Sunday:

Families are invited to head over to the West side of Oahu for the biggest easter egg hunt to happen in Kapolei. Enjoy a weekend of live entertainment, grand prize giveaways, great food and even a petting zoo.

Maui Mall Village Offers Easter Activities For the Whole Family

The Maui Mall Village invites the community to its keiki-friendly Spring Festival, happening on Saturday, April 16.Families can hop by Center Court to visit the Easter Bunny, enjoy awesome keiki crafts and enter to win prizes from the Maui Mall Village ‘ohana. This hopping good time is free and open to the public.

Island Day Presents Rebel Souljahz Amidst UH Football Game

Local Musicians Rebel Souljahz entertain fans before UHs’ football game. Saturday, cheer on the UH Rainbow Warriors while partying with some music by local musicians, Rebel Souljahz. Those who can’t attend the game can listen to the play by play hosted by Living808’s John Veneri on ESPN Honolulu 1420 AM or 92.7FM.

Kelley O’Neil’s Offers Drink Specials for 21 and over crowd

If you’re looking for good live music, check out Kelley O’Neils on Lewers in Waikiki, open from 11 AM to 4 AM, with daily live music, a full menu of tasty dishes, and Coors Light, Miller Lite & Blue Moon Specials.

