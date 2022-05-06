Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Work Play Hawaii Presents: Connor Johnson and Alx and The Marksmen

Tonight head over to Work Play Hawaii to sing and dance into the weekend with Connor Johnson and Alx and The Marksmen. You and your friends are invited to head over to one of Kaka’ako’s most trendiest lounges. For a full lineup, log onto workplayhi.com

Da Playground Maui Presents: Anuhea

Sunday night, head over to Da Playground Maui to sing a simple love song with local musician, Anuhea. You know the drill, sing, dance, and party alongside one of Hawaiis most popular musicians. Visit www.daplaygroundmaui.com

Tickets for Hawaiis Finest’s Summer Bash Concert are now on sale

Starting tomorrow you can purchase tickets to the concert of the summer. On June 25th, Maoli, Fiji, Micah G and other local artists will be perfrorming at the Hawaiis Finest Summer Bash at the Neil Blaisdell Arena. If you’ve never been to a Hawaiis Finest concert before, then you need to make this a must-do event. Once again, tickets go on sale tomorrow and you can purchase them online at www.HIFinest.com/Events

Mangiamo By 604 Offers Drink Specials All Weekend Long

Mangiao by 604 is the perfect restaurant spot that offers great view, quality Italian cuisine, and Live music with Coors Light anf Blue Moon Specials. Learn about theiur menu at www.mangiamoby604.com