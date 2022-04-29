Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Maui Arts and Cultural Center Presents: Artists 2 Artists

Tonight head over to the Maui Arts and Cultural Center to kick off the weekend with some relaxing music by Henry Kapono and The Makaha Sons. Nothing like ending the month of April on a high note. Visit: www.mauiarts.org

Hawaii’s Finest Celebrates the Grand Opening of their Ala Moana Store

Party alongside B.E.T, Kapena, Peni Dean and High Wattah at The Republik for the official after party of Hawaii’s Finests’ Ala Moana store.

Visit: @hawaiisfinestclothing

Kalani Pe’a Presents May Day is Lei Day

Join Kalani Pe’a, Ho’okena, Keilana Mokulehua and Hoku Zuttermeister at the Hawaii Theater this Sunday for Kalani’s May Day is Lei Day concert. There’s no better way to celebrate May Day than with some beautiful Hawaiian music and hula. All hosted by Mele Apana.

Get Tickets online at: www.hawaiitheatre.com

Tropics Ale House Presents Live Music and Drink Specials

Gather your friends and Check out Tropics Ale House! Enjoy Live Music every night and catch your favorite games along with Miller lite and Coors light specials. Visit: www.tropicsalehousehonolulu.com