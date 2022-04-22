Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

The Honolulu Zoo Celebrates Earth Day

This Saturday celebrates Earth Day as the Honolulu Zoo Society throws one of the wildest parties in Hawaii. You and your family are invited to play games, sing along to live music and a scavenger hunt.

To learn more visit HonoluluZoo.org



Arts at Marks Garage Presents: Dragonfly

You and your ohana are invited to head down to Arts at Mark’s Garage to preview three new episodes of Dragonfly, a film by Sam Campos.Celebrate local film makers at one of the most artistic locations on Oahu. Proceeds go to supporting the Arts at Marks Garage. Visit: artsatmarks.com



The Beach House Presents: Mels Sunday Brunch

Head over to the West side of Oahu to sing along with Johnny Suite and Maile. Our good friends at the Beach House in Waianae are throwing a party at “Mels Sunday Brunch.” Enjoy good food and great music all at one of the most beautiful places on the west side. For Tickets go to tinyurl.com/MelsTickets



Side Street Inn offers Drink Specials

If you’re looking for a true local bar with an inviting atmosphere and award-winning gourmet comfort food, Side Street Inn is your place! Enjoy tasty beverages while viewing your favorite game or celebrating a special occasion with Miller Lite, Coors Light, Blue Moon & Vizzy Specials. Visit: sidestreetinn.com





