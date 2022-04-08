Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Moani’s Waikiki Presents: Ke’olu

Tonight, join our friends of Living808 at Moani’s Waikiki, as Keolu serenades you into the weekend. Nothing like ending your work week with some ono food, refreshing drinks and relaxing music from Keolu. Visit: www.MoanisWaikiki.com

Bourbon Street Presents: Hawaiian Soul Music

Bourbon Street Restaurant in Honolulu is bringing you some Hawaiian Soul. Tonight, and tomorrow if you and your family love cajun food head over to Oahu’s newest hot spot restaurant, Bourbon Street. Local musicians, great food and a fun night spot, nothing sounds better than that! Visit www.bourbonstreethi.com

Koko Marina Presents: Get Egged

This Saturday bring your Ohana to “Get Egged,” a easter egg drive thru at Koko Marina Center. What better way to celebrate the most festive day of spring than an easter egg hunt? Visit: www.KokoMarinaCenter.com

DB Grill Offers Vizzy and Miller Lite Specials All Weekend Long

Check out DB Grill for their award winning modern Asian Bistro that blends local favorites with Asian Cuisine along with Vizzy and Miller lite specials. Visit www.dbgrillhi.com