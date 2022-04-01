Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Work Play Hawaii Presents: Jenny Yim

Tonight you and your friends are invited to Work Play Hawaii to enjoy some throw back jams with Jenny Yim. Sing, hangout and jive to one of Honolulu’s hot spots. FOllow at Work Play HI for more info.

Pearlridge Shopping Center Presents: Weekly Farmers Market

This Saturday, Hawaii residents are encouraged to stop by Pearlridge Shopping Center for their weekly farmers market. Shoppers can choose from a wide selection of food, drinks, accessories, and seasonal fruits and vegetables. VISIT: www.facebook.com/PearlridgeFarmersMarket

Moanis Waikiki Presents: Ekolu

This month has been a good month for Moanis Waikiki and local musicians, Ekolu is joining in on the fun. Tomorrow night, party to hit songs by one of our favorite artists, Ekolu. Dance and sing the night away in the heart of Waikiki. Follow @MoanisWaikiki for a full-weekend lineup.

Giovani Pastrami Offers Drink Specials All Weekend Long

Call all your family and friends this Sunday as you watch your favorite sports team play. Shop until you drop in Waikiki. Follow at: @GiovanniPastrami