Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Honolulu Museum of Art Presents: HoMA Nights

Tonight and tomorrow, head over the Honolulu Museum of Art for HoMA Nights! Bring out your artistic side by attending classes, dance to some great music and eat and drink the night away with some ono grinds at the HoMA cafe.

Log onto www.Honolulumuseum.org for more information.

WIndward Mall to Host “Beer Craft Fest”

If you love food, games, music and beer then you and your family should head down to the Windward Mall for the Craft Beer Fest. Enjoy local craft beer for our 21 and over friends, while the whole family can enjoy music by BET, Kapena, Ten Feet, and Sean Na’auao. Follow Windward Mall on social media at @WindwardMall for more info.

Local Musicians Perform at “Konalaule’a”

If you’re on Hawaii Island, specifically on the Kona side. Then jam out to music from Ho’aikane, Loeka Longakit, Media Music and Ekolu for the Konalauleia at Brew restaurant

Giovani Pastrami Offers Drink Specials All Weekend Long

Call all your family and friends this Sunday as you watch the Big Game at Giovanni Pastrami. Shop until you drop in Waikiki, and then scream your hearts out by watching the Rams and Bengals play against each other. Follow at: @GiovanniPastrami