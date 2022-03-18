Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

DAVE N BUSTERS PRESENTS THE 2ND ANNUAL COLLECTORS SHOW:

Gather all of your family and friends for a fun day of collecting special memorabilia. Buy, sell and trade from some of the most sought after collectable items. From pokemon cards to comic books, find what you need to complete your collection.

Visit: www.DaveNBusters.com

Instagram: @DNBHonolulu

WORK PLAY HAWAII PRESENTS THE ELEVATIONS



Tonight you and your friends are invited to Work Play Hawaii to enjoy some throwback jams with the elevations. Sing, hangout and jive to one of Honolulu’s hot spots. Follow @WorkPlayHI for more info

BRONSON VARDE TO PLAY AT MOANIS KAPOLEI



Sing your heart out with local musician Bronson Varde all while you sip on some delicious drinks, ono food and great company. Log onto www.moanikapolei.com

HAWAII’S FINEST PRESENTS THE 7TH ANNUAL REVIVE THE LIVE



Tonight and tomorrow party with our good friends of Hawaii’s Finest at the long-awaited Revive the Live concert at Bishop Museum. Party along to music by BET, Ekolu, Three Plus, Koa’uka and more. Also its hosted by yours truly. For tickets visit www.greatlawanhawaii.com